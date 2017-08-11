Chong Wei ready to take on anyone

If Lin Dan and Chong Wei make it to the final, fans can expect a cracker of a match. — AFP pic KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 11 — Malaysian badminton ace Lee Chong Wei has never won the World Championships which makes his attempt in Glasgow later this month at a ripe 35 years of age a tryst with what has been an elusive destiny.

The current World No. 2’s trail is strewn with three shuttlers from China, one of whom, Lin Dan, baulked him in two world finals — 2011 and 2013.

However, reigning world champion and Olympic gold medallist Chen Long will be the man to beat as the Malaysian awaits him in the quarterfinals while Denmark’s World No. 3, Viktor Axelsen, looms large in the last four.

“To me the draw is just the same. If you want to be the world champion then you need to face everyone,” said Chong Wei.

“I’ve tried and failed a few times before this, so I got nothing to lose but this time is my chance to prove myself,” he said, at the first formal monthly get-together with BA of Malaysia (BAM) president Datuk Seri Norza Zakaria, held at the badminton training academy in Bukit Kiara yesterday.

Norza said the once-a-month session is to foster bonding.

Chong Wei pointed out that the most important thing for him in the remaining two weeks to the world meet is to stay as keen as mustard and yet be cucumber-cool.

“Of course it’s my dream to be the world champion but it’s important for me to relax, get enough rest, eat well and stay healthy,” he added.

The Penangnite declined to be drawn on what was his target in the world meet.

“What we need is mental strenght, no matter who the opponent is.

Right now, I need to plan on the strategies, what we need to do, what’s the tactical and game plan,” he said.

After the draw on Wednesday, Chong Wei, the three-time Olympic silver medallist who also finished runners-up three times at the world meet (2011, 2013 and 2015) has an easy start after being drawn to meet France’s Brice Leverdez in the first round.

The real test for Chong Wei starts in the third round where he is tipped to meet World No. 11, Tian Houwei of China.

Chong Wei’s nemesis — five-time world champion and World No. 7 Lin Dan — is in the opposite half of the draw with World No. 1, Son Wan-ho of South Korea, World No. 4 Shi Yuqi of China and the in-form K. Srikanth of India.

If Lin Dan and Chong Wei make it to the final, fans can expect a cracker of a match.

This is despite the fact that Chong Wei has a dismal 12-27 record against Lin Dan, losses that include defeats in the 2011 and 2013 editions of the world meet.