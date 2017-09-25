Chong Wei positive in defeat

Malaysia's Lee Chong Wei during the All England men's singles final in Birmingham March 12, 2017. — Reuters pic KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 25 — Lee Chong Wei was eager to win his seventh Japan Open singles title in Tokyo yesterday but sadly went down to reigning world champion Viktor Axelsen of Denmark.

The fifth seed Chong Wei lost 21-14, 19-21 and 21-14.

But despite the defeat, Chong Wei admitted he was happy as making the final has made him regained confidence.

Chong Wei has won the Japan Open in 2007, 2010, 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2016.

“After winning the World Championships (Glasgow) we can see Axelsen is more confident in his play,” said Chong Wei, who had a better outing than the first round disaster at the World Championships in Glasgow last month.

“But I’m happy with my performance, getting into a Super Series final, after what transpired in Glasgow.

“I didn’t expect this. The most important thing is I have regained my confidence,” said the Penang-born.

Chong Wei added he has two or three weeks to prepare for the Denmark Open on Oct 17 to 22 and the French Open on Oct 24 to 29.

For the record, the Japan Open decider was Chong Wei’s 100th career final.

The 23-year-old Axelsen created history as he ended an 18-year drought in the tournament for Denmark.

Peter Gade was the last Dane to win it in 1999.

This was the first time Axelsen played Chong Wei this season. Their last match was at the Super Series Finals in Dubai last December, which was also the first time Axelsen had beaten Chong Wei in 10 matches.

“It was always tough and tense to play against Chong Wei,” said Axelsen after the match.

Chong Wei’s coach Tey Seu Bock said Chong Wei performed well yesterday but Axelsen had that age factor on his side.

“Axelsen is 23 while Chong Wei is 34. So the age factor did give Axelsen that advantage,” he added.