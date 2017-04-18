Chong Wei, Pandelela up again for Sportsman, Sportswoman of the Year

Lee Chong Wei in the first round of the Celcom Axiata Malaysian Open in Kuching April 5, 2017. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, April 18 — Two national sports icons, Datuk Lee Chong Wei and Pandelela Rinong have once again been listed as candidates for the 2016 Sportsman and Sportswoman of the Year awards which will be held on April 26.

The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Muhammad V will be the guest-of-honour at the award presentation ceremony.

Youth and Sports Ministry secretary-general Datuk Lokman Hakim Ali said the 2016 National Sports Award Selection Committee meeting today short listed six names for the Sportsman and Sportswoman of the Year award.

“We have received 15 nominations for the National Sportsman category while 11 nominations were received for the National Sportswoman award. For the 2016 National Sports Awards, the award secretariat received 70 nominations for 11 categories,” he said when met by the media after chairing the meeting at the National Sports Council in Bukit Jalil yesterday.

Apart from Chong Wei in badminton, other candidates for the National Sportsman are Mohd Azizulhasni Awang (track cycling), Mohd Al Jufferi Jamari (silat) and Mohd Rafiq Ismail (tenpin bowling).

For the National Sportswoman award, other nominees are Siti Zalina Ahmad (lawn bowls), Sin Li Jane (tenpin bowling) and Siti Rahmah Mohamed Nasir (silat).

Meanwhile, in the National Paralympic Sportsman award, the three athletes who contributed gold medals at the 2016 Rio Paralympics, Muhammad Ziyad Zolkefli, Mohamad Ridzuan Mohamad Puzi and Abdul Latif Romly were nominated while Siti Nor Radiah Ismail and Siti Noor Iasah Mohd Ariffin were nominated for the 2016 National Paralympic Sportswoman.

Apart from the four main categories, there are seven more awards to be contested including national men's and women's team, national men's coach and national women's coach as well as Sports Personality of the Year, Sports Leadership Award and a Special Award. — Bernama