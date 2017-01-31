Chong Wei: New badminton academy a new inspiration for national shuttlers

Datuk Lee Chong Wei thanked the Malaysian government for setting up an academy that has training facilities that match other developed nations. ― File picKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 31 ― The completion of the Badminton Academy of Malaysia will further inspire shuttlers in the country to become more competitive and dedicated.

National badminton ace Datuk Lee Chong Wei, the world number one, in welcoming the initiative, thanked the Malaysian government for setting up an academy that has training facilities that match other developed nations.

“All facilities here are the best, the training centre meets the expectation and needs of the shuttlers. In Maluri there was a shortage of courts but here, players need not jostle for courts.

“The academy has space for everyone and good for the development of badminton which also involves shuttlers from the Bukit Jalil Sports School,” he told reporters when met at the Badminton Academy in Bukit Kiara, today.

Chong Wei said as a senior player, he was happy to be able to train in the new centre with young players until his retirement.

“I am happy and fortunate to enjoy new courts and facilities before I retire. I believe the players and coaches are also happy with the new facilities and courts,” he said.

Chong Wei said with the new training facilities available, all players, including himself, should work extra hard to ensure the development programmes implemented are successful.

Meanwhile, Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) acting president Tan Sri Mohamed Al Amin Abdul Majid said the newly built academy had 18 courts plus office space for administration.

Work on the seven-storey academy that has badminton courts, gymnasium, auditorium, multi-purpose hall, office, car park and hostel had started on March 3, 2014.

“The academy has yet to be named because it is the decision of the Youth and Sports Ministry and the Stadium Corporation of Malaysia. Right now it is known as the Badminton Academy of Malaysia,” he said after visiting the facilities, here today. ― Bernama