Chong Wei loses World Super Series Final Championship to Axelsen

Datuk Lee Chong Wei lost to world number one player Viktor Axelsen in the final of the World Superseries Finals in Dubai. ― Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 18 — National singles ace Datuk Lee Chong Wei’s hopes to regain the badminton World Super Series Final Championship were dashed when he was defeated at the hands of world number one player Viktor Axelsen.

In the 84-minute match at Dubai’s Hamdan Sports Complex, United Arab Emirates, Chong Wei, who is currently ranked world second, was beaten 19-21, 21-19, 21-15 by Axelsen from Denmark.

Chong Wei, who initially was more enthusiastic on the first set, was unable to counter Axelsen’s advance on the next set which led to a victory in favour of Axelsen.

However Chong Wei did not give Axelsen an easy victory when the defending champion was forced to struggle in an intense fight to beat Chong Wei.

For the record, Chong Wei had won the Super Series Final four times in 2008 at Kota Kinabalu, 2009 (Johor Bahru), 2010 (Taiwan) and 2013 (Kuala Lumpur).

For the women’s singles, Akane Yamaguchi defeated Indian player Pusarla V. Sindhu 15-21, 21-12, 21-19 while Zheng Siwei-Chen Qingchen (China) won the men’s singles against Hong Kong, Tang Chun Man-Tse Ying Suet 21-15, 22-20.

Indonesian men’s doubles Marcus Fernaldi Gideon-Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo won over China’s China, Liu Cheng-Zhang Nan 21-16,21-15 while the women’s doubles was won by Japan’s Shiho Tanaka-Koharu Yonemoto against compatriots, Yuki Fukushima-Sayaka Hirota 21-16, 21-15. — Bernama