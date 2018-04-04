Chong Wei expects to face Srikanth in Commonwealth Games badminton final

Chong Wei is seeded second for the Games. — Bernama picGOLD COAST, April 4 — Malaysian national badminton ace Datuk Lee Chong Wei has received a bye in the first round and is expected to face top seed K. Srikanth from India at the final of the singles event at the 2018 Commonwealth Games here.

Despite having an easy path, Chong Wei, who was seeded second for the Games, should also focus on every match to advance to the semi-finals, at which he will probably play against third seed HS Prannoy, also from India.

Women’s singles shuttler, Soniia Cheah, on the other hand, has a rather difficult path after being drawn to play against Grace Chua Hui Zhen of Singapore in the third round and will probably have to play against the Games’ 2014 edition’s gold medalist Michelle Li from Canada.

In the men’s doubles event, top seed Goh V Shem-Tan Wee Kiong, are expected to face the real challenge at the semi-finals as they will probably face Marcus Ellis-Chris Langridge of England.

Also competing in the doubles event are Chan Peng Soon-Goh Soon Huat.

In the women’s doubles event, newly-paired Vivian Hoo-Chow Mei Kuan will face fourth seed Chloe Birch-Jessica Pugh from England in the quarter finals.

Last week, Vivian and Mei Kuan displayed quite an excellent performance at the Vietnam International Challenge in Hanoi, losing only to second seed South Korean pair Baek Hana-Lee Yurim in the final.

In the mixed doubles event, both Malaysian pairs Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Lai and Chan Peng Soon-Goh Liu Ying had a bright chance to play against each other in the final and win the gold and silver medals for the country.

For the team event, Malaysia has been drawn alongside Canada, Ghana and Seychelles in Group D.

All matches for the team event will begin tomorrow until April 9, while matches for individual event will take place from April 10 to 15 at the Carrara Sports and Leisure Centre. — Bernama