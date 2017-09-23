Chong Wei closer to seventh Japan Open title after advancing to final

Datuk Lee Chong Wei (pic) is slated to meet newly-crowned world champion Viktor Axelsen of Denmark in the Japan Open final. — AFP picKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 23 ― Malaysian badminton ace, Datuk Lee Chong Wei edged closer to his seventh Japan Open Super Series title after advancing to the final in style by sweeping aside China’s rising star Shi Yuqi at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium, today.

The fifth seeded shuttler who is also the defending champion only took 39 minute to demolish the young Chinese shuttler 21-19, 21-8 in the semi-final, according to the Badminton World Federation (BWF) website; www.bwfworldsuperseries.com.

Chong Wei is slated to meet newly-crowned world champion Viktor Axelsen of Denmark in the final, tomorrow after the third seed stunned top seed Son Wan Ho of South Korea 21-16, 21-16 in another semi-final.

It will be Chong Wei’s 100th appearance in a Super Series final since it was introduced by the BWF in 2007 and for the record, Chong Wei has won the Japan Open title six times before ― 2007, 2010, 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2016.

Malaysia's challenge in three other events ― women's singles and doubles and mixed doubles ― fizzled out in the preliminary rounds while the men's doubles lost in the quarter-finals.

Elsewhere, Goh Jin Wei who is the top seed, failed in her bid to secure her maiden international title this season after suffering a shocking 13-21, 21-10, 19-21 defeat to seventh seed Ruselli Hartawan of Indonesia in the final of the Singapore Open International Series.

Her best feat at the international level this season came at the Taiwan Open Grand Prix Gold in June where she finished as the runner-up after losing 17-21, 17-21 to Saena Kawakami of Japan. ― Bernama