Khairy praises chinlone team for delivering Malaysia’s first gold in KL2017

Malaysia won the gold after defeating Philippines 391-271 in the final of event 3 (linking) at the Titiwangsa Indoor Stadium here today. — Twitter/KL 2017 pic KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 16 — The national chinlone squad winning Malaysia’s first gold medal in the 2017 Kuala Lumpur SEA Games has been described by Youth and Sports Minister Khairy Jamaluddin as “one mission accomplished”.

He praised the chinlone team for delivering the nation’s first gold medal.

Malaysia won the gold after defeating Philippines 391-271 in the final of event 3 (linking) at the Titiwangsa Indoor Stadium here today.

"This gold medal is very meaningful to us because it is our first (in the Kuala Lumpur SEA Games) and in fact we had expected the chinlone squad to deliver the first gold for the national contingent.

"All the players did not disappoint. From the start they showed what they were capable of,” he told reporters after witnessing the final.

Khairy himself did the honours of garlanding the gold medals.

Also present was Malaysia’s chef-de-mission Datuk Marina Chin.

Meanwhile, the squad’s chief coach Mohd Yusoff Abdullah said he was both happy and relieved that his boys delivered the first gold for Malaysia,.

"I feel like a big burden has been lifted from my shoulders. The boys showed a splendid performance. It is also a personal achievement after having failed twice before (in Singapore and Myanmar SEA Games before this,” he said.

Sharing the joy was team captain Mohammad Faiz Roslan who said that the feat would not only inspire the team further but the Malaysian contingent as well.

Brunei picked up the bronze in the three-team event.

Besides Muhammad Faiz, the others in the gold winning team were Mohammad Kamal Aizat Azmi, Ab Muhaimi Che Bongsu, Putera Aidil Israfi Kamaruzaman, Muhamad Asyraaf Abd Hadi, Izuan Afendi Azlan, Mohd Nazuha Mohd Nadzli and Iskandar Zulkarnain Salim. — Bernama