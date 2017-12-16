Chong Wei advances to semi-finals of World Superseries Finals

Datuk Lee Chong Wei has moved on to the semi-finals of the World Superseries Finals in Dubai. ― Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 16 ― National badminton ace Datuk Lee Chong Wei has booked his semi-final berth at the World Superseries Finals in Dubai, United Arab Emirates after leading the Group A.

In the final group stage held at the Hamdan Sports Complex yesterday, Chong Wei lost to South Korea's Son Wan Ho, 21-13, 20-22, 15-21 in a game that lasted for 75 minutes.

However, the difference in points count was favourable to the world's second ranked player after the South Korean player lost to Angus Ng Ka Long of Hong Kong, 21-15, 13-21, 21-16.

Chong Wei, 35, redeemed last year's disappointment when he failed to get past the preliminary round.

For the record, he had won four Super Series Finals, namely in 2008, 2009, 2010 and 2013.

As the Group A champion, Chong Wei will meet Group B runner-up, either China's Shi Yuqi or Denmark’s Viktor Axelsen.

However, Yuqi has the advantage after having won twice. He is expected to win the third match against India’s K. Srikanth.

The semi-final match is scheduled to be held today.

Meanwhile, Malaysia's players in the mixed doubles Tan Kian Meng-Lai Pei Jing exited Group B without any victory after having lost three times in a row.

In the final match, the pair lost to England's Chris Adcock-Gabrielle Adcock, 13-21, 16-21.

In the earlier two matches, Kian Meng-Pei Jing lost to China's Wang Yilyu-Huang Dongping and Indonesia’s ontowi Ahmad-Liliyana Natsir to finish at the bottom of Group B. ― Bernama