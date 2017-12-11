Chinese-owned Inter Milan to offer €300m bonds

Inter Milan's Adem Ljajic (left) in action against Danilo Soddimo of Frosinone in their Italian Serie A match at Milan's San Siro Stadium, November 22, 2015. — Reuters picMILAN, Dec 11 — Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan today officially announced the issuing of secured bonds worth €300 million (RM1.4 billion), maturing in 2022.

The former three-time European champions released a statement via its media administrator, Inter Media and Communication (IMC), confirming the bond offer.

IMC said that the proceeds will be used to repay the club’s existing debts.

Zhang Jindong, whose Suning Group bankrolls Inter Milan, paid nearly €270 million for the northern Italian side in June 2016.

The 18-time Serie A champions took out a €230 million loan from Goldman Sachs in 2014 through former majority shareholder Erick Thohir, before he sold nearly 70 per cent of the club to Chinese conglomerate Suning Group.

IMC added that Goldman Sachs will be the global coordinator and bookrunner of the offer, with UBI Banca co-managing.

Inter were valued at €495 million by business magazine Forbes in June this year. — AFP