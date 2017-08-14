Chinese businessman Gao buys Southampton stake

File picture shows sprinklers watering the pitch ahead of the English Premier League football match between Southampton and Bournemouth at St Mary’s Stadium in Southampton, England on April 01, 2017. — AFP picLONDON, Aug 14 — Southampton have entered into a partnership with Chinese businessman Gao Jisheng, the Premier League club’s owner Katharina Liebherr announced today.

“I am pleased to confirm that talks to bring in a new partner to our club have been concluded,” said Liebherr in an open letter to supporters on the club website.

“Following extensive and fruitful work, we are entering into a partnership with the Gao family and I am excited about what we will achieve together.”

Southampton did not divulge the terms of the partnership, but British press reports said Gao had paid £200 million acquire an 80 per cent stake in the club.

Liebherr inherited Southampton from her late father, Markus, in 2010.

Gao’s company, Landers Sports Development, said it had agreed a deal to buy into Southampton in January, but the new partnership is a personal investment.

“I am honoured and humbled to become a partner of Southampton Football Club alongside Katharina Liebherr, who, together with her father, has been such a great steward of the club, its growth and success,” said Gao.

“Together, we have the passion and motivation to build on Southampton’s excellent progress in recent years as we look forward to an exciting next chapter for the club.” — AFP