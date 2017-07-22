Kuala Lumpur 28°C, Mostly Cloudy

Sports

China strike gold again, Daley’s Britain grab silver

Saturday July 22, 2017
09:57 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Grace shoots first ever major championship round of 62Grace shoots first ever major championship round of 62

The Edit: Royal gardens of EuropeThe Edit: Royal gardens of Europe

The Edit: Three-hour wait for roast duck in Singapore’s new stallThe Edit: Three-hour wait for roast duck in Singapore’s new stall

UK minister predicts Theresa May to stay as PM until at least 2020UK minister predicts Theresa May to stay as PM until at least 2020

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Han Wang and Zheng Li of China compete in the mixed 3m synchro springboard final at the 17th Fina World Aquatics Championships in Budapest July 22, 2017. — Reuters picHan Wang and Zheng Li of China compete in the mixed 3m synchro springboard final at the 17th Fina World Aquatics Championships in Budapest July 22, 2017. — Reuters picBUDAPEST, July 22 — Li Zheng and Wang Han held off Britain’s Grace Reid and Tom Daley to earn China’s eighth diving gold of the world aquatic championships in today’s 3m synchro springboard final.

China’s Li and Wang took gold with 323.70 points after a battle with the British pair who led after the first and third rounds, but settled for silver with 308.04 pts.

Chinese divers have now won eight of the ten diving events in Budapest with only the men’s 10m platform this evening — where Britain’s Daley competes again — to come.

Canada’s duo Jennifer Abel and Francois Imbeau-Dulac took bronze with 297.72 pts.

Wang, who defended the world title she won two years ago with a different partner, and Li were only joint fourth after the first round.

However, their near-immaculate dives saw them lead after each of the last three rounds and claimed victory in the fifth with two half somersaults with a twist pike.

Daley, 23, who won the 10m platform gold at the 2009 world championships, hugged the sobbing Reid when their final dive, a three-and-a-half somersaults pike, gave them silver ahead of Canada. — AFP

More Trending Videos

Premier League Channel

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline