Chiellini out of Italy friendlies with thigh injury

Monday March 19, 2018
09:12 PM GMT+8

Chiellini picked up the injury in Juve's 0-0 draw at Spal on Saturday. — Reuters picChiellini picked up the injury in Juve's 0-0 draw at Spal on Saturday. — Reuters picROME, March 19 — Defender Giorgio Chiellini has withdrawn from Italy’s training sessions ahead of this month’s international friendlies because of a thigh strain, his club Juventus said today.

The Azzurri play Argentina in Manchester on March 23 and England at Wembley four days later under the leadership of interim coach Luigi Di Biagio, who replaced Gian Piero Ventura in November after Italy failed to qualify for the World Cup for the first time since 1958.

The 33-year-old Chiellini, capped 96 times by Italy, picked up the injury in Juve’s 0-0 draw at Spal on Saturday. The Turin club said the injury would be evaluated over the next two days.

Juve’s next match is against AC Milan on March 31, followed by the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final against Real Madrid on April 3. — Reuters

