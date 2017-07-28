Chia wins CIMB national championship with birdie on second extra hole

Danny Chia secured his sixth appearance in the prestigious CIMB Classic after defeating Gavin Kyle Green with a birdie on the second hole of a sudden-death play-off. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, July 28 — Veteran Danny Chia secured his sixth appearance in the prestigious CIMB Classic after defeating Gavin Kyle Green with a birdie on the second hole of a sudden-death play-off at the CIMB National Championship, today.

For his feat, Chia received a trophy and pocketed RM30,000.

“Today was by far the hardest event that I had to fight back. Getting into the CIMB Classic again is great, and winning this event, beating Gavin in a play-off is very satisfying.

“I made it very hard for myself. Straight off the second hole, I made a triple bogey there and for some reason it always happens to me. It’s happened so many times that it wasn’t hard for me to come back from it,” said the 44-year-old when met after the prize giving ceremony.

Chia holds the most appearances by a Malaysian golfer in the CIMB Classic where he has featured in 2011, 2012, 2014, 2015 and 2016, and his best finish was tied 13th in 2011.

In today’s round at TPC Kuala Lumpur, the overnight leader battled to a final round with a three-under-par 69 after overcoming an early triple bogey with eight birdies for a tournament aggregate of eight-under-par 280.

Chia managed to save par on the last to force a play-off with Green for the spot at the CIMB Classic to be held from Oct 12 to 15.

Trailing by three shots at the start of the day, Green forced extra time with a glorious 66 score highlighted by seven birdies.

“I’ve missed so many putts this whole week which was annoying as I was hitting it good. It was a close fight to get into a play-off, third time in a row. Last year in the Asian Development Tour, last year here with Ben and now today.

“I was saying here we go again. But the positive thing is that I’m hitting it solid and I’m looking ahead for next week (TAKE Solutions Masters in India),” said the 23-year-old Green.

Green will likely earn a spot in the PGA Tour sanctioned tournament through the Asian Tour’s Order of Merit.

Currently fourth on the money rankings, Green needs to remain in the top-10 as of Oct 9 to qualify for the CIMB Classic for the second successive year.

The highest ranked Malaysian, not otherwise exempt, on the Official World Golf Ranking as of Oct 2 will also earn a spot in the CIMB Classic.

Meanwhile rookie professional, Amir Nazrin Jailani finished a creditable third after signing off with a 69, which included a missed birdie attempt at the 18th hole which would have put him in the play-off.

Final scores:

280 - Gavin Kyle Green 72-70-72-66, Danny Chia 68-70-73-69;

(Chia won with a birdie on the second play-off hole)

281 - Amir Nazrin Jailani 69-71-72-69;

282 - Ben Leong 65-76-71-70;

283 - Sukree Othman 70-69-76-68;

288 - Wilson Choo 69-71-74-74;

289 - Md Rashid Ismail 74-70-72-73;

290 - Nicholas Fung 74-72-73-72, Mohd Zur’ie Harun 68-74-76-73;

292 - Shahriffuddin Ariffin 73-70-76-73. — Bernama