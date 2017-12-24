Cheong defends Yang’s training, credits him for her success

Cheong Jun Hoong in tears after winning the 10m platform women’s final at the 17th FINA World Aquatics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, in July. The diver says Yang’s strict training regime made her a world champion. — Reuters pic PETALING JAYA, Dec 24 — World diving champion and Olympic silver medallist Cheong Jun Hoong defended outgoing coach Yang Zhuliang and stressed his methods made her a world champion.

The 27-year-old from Perak was the only diver brave enough to admit that she didn’t fear Yang’s strict discipline regime.

Youth and Sports Minister Khairy Jamaluddin blamed Yang for allowing the “culture and environment of fear” to breed in the national team that caused his removal.

During Yang’s tenure, Cheong became Malaysia’s first diving world champion when she won the 10m individual platform at the World Championships in Hungary in July.

Malaysia also won two Olympic medals — a bronze through Pandelela Rinong in the 10m individual platform in London in 2012, and a silver through Cheong-Pandelela in the 10m platform synchro in Rio de Janeiro last year.

“His (Yang’s) methods made me a world champion. If not for him, we will be nowhere,” she said.

“His coaching methods may be hard for some divers but his intention was to train us to become world champions and Olympians.

“I am scared of him (Yang) and the other coaches...yes, but just like a student who is afraid of the teachers. I respect him.

“That ‘environment’ (method) has led Malaysia to produce a world champion.

“Honestly, I’m saddened because he will no longer be our coach... he is recognised by the world and I believe he deserves more... not treated in this manner,” she said.

Yang, 53, whose contract expires on Dec 31, was earlier blamed by the National Sports Institute for not applying

sports science and using “old school” coaching methods.

On Friday, Khairy stated that Yang’s contract was not renewed as he failed to protect athletes from an unhealthy environment which included rape, sexual harassment, violence, bullying and threats.

Cheong, however, refused to elaborate on the alleged beating incidents by coaches at the training camp.

“I can’t say much on this as I am just an athlete but I do not know about other divers. I’m not in their shoes. I have no right to talk.

“But in my opinion...he is an extremely good coach, highly disciplined and what Malaysian diving has achieved is all because of him,” added Cheong.