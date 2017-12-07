Kuala Lumpur 31°C, Mostly Cloudy

Cheng Hoe replaces Vingada as FAM coach

Thursday December 7, 2017
09:48 PM GMT+8

File picture shows then-Kedah coach Tan Cheng Hoe waving before boarding a bus to the FA Cup quarter-finals against PKNP, at the Darul Aman Stadium compound in Alor Star,April 20, 2017. — Bernama picFile picture shows then-Kedah coach Tan Cheng Hoe waving before boarding a bus to the FA Cup quarter-finals against PKNP, at the Darul Aman Stadium compound in Alor Star,April 20, 2017. — Bernama picPETALING JAYA, Dec 7 — Tan Cheng Hoe has been appointed as the new national coach by the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM), replacing Portuguese Nelo Vingada who resigned on Wednesday.

This was revealed by FAM via a statement on its Facebook account today.

Former Kedah defender Cheng Hoe, 46, was appointed as assistant to Vingada in May.

Prior to this appointment, he was handling Kedah and led the team to its promotion to Super League from Premier League last year and winning the Malaysia Cup as well.

Cheng Hoe could not comment further as he has to meet FAM president Tunku Ismail Ibrahim first and discuss details of his appointment.

