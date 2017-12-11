Cheng Hoe given free rein to pick B-22 players for national squad

National football head coach Tan Cheng Hoe at Wisma FAM in Kuala Lumpur December 9, 2017. — Picture by Firdaus LatifMELAKA, Dec 11 — New Harimau Malaya head coach Tan Cheng Hoe has been given the privilege of picking any player he wishes from the Malaysia Under-22 (B-22) squad to accomplish the mission to transform the country’s team as a force to be reckoned with, internationally.

B-22 squad manager Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mahadi acknowledged that the players selected by Cheng Hoe must have that ability the head coach was looking for; hence, why he singled them out.

“If he chooses to pick from the young players, it’s good for B-22 because the national squad certainly needs a backup to replace the senior players in future.

“The sooner the young players are absorbed into the national team, the quicker they would be able to upgrade themselves in preparation to represent the country in the national team.

“‘But of course, the decision lies with Cheng Hoe,” he told reporters after the Melaka United friendly with Negri Sembilan at Hang Jebat Stadium in Krubong last night.

Melaka United (MU) team lost 2-1 in the pre-season friendly after the visiting team scored two goals through its import players Ivan Fatic and Andre Zinho in the 72nd minute and 87th minute respectively.

MU’s solitary goal was scored by Nurshamil Ab. Ghani within the first minute.

Mohd Yusoff said the B-22 squad under Datuk Ong Kim Swee would be playing against Melaka United in a friendly in the federal capital on December 14.

He said the venue had yet to be decided and hoped the match would be played at Shah Alam Stadium.

He said coach Kim Swee’s team would leave for South Korea on Dec 17 for a training camp and play in three pre-arranged friendlies before they head to China in early January.

“They will play a series of friendly matches in South Korea and China as preparation for the final round of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) 2018 Championship in Changshu and Kunshan, China beginning Jan 10,” he said.

He said the preliminary preparation was important to enable the players to adjust to the cold weather in China later.

He said the training in South Korea was not just to acclimatise the players with the cold climate but also to develop in them the mentality of ‘play to win’.

“We hope with this preparation, B-22 squad would be able to perform to expectations in China,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mohd Yusoff, who is also Melaka Football Association (MUSA) deputy president, said the match last night was MU’s preparation in facing the new season of the Super League next year.

“The friendly with Negri Sembilan was more about gauging the capability of the players as individuals rather than as a team. Nevertheless, from the way they structured their movement, the new and old players have displayed a fair amount of compatibility,” he said.

He said MU was still waiting for two more import players — one from the Philippines to fill the quota for import from an Asean Country and the other, from Venezuela who is currently with a club in China. — Bernama