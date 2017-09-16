Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Mostly Cloudy

Sports

Chelsea urge fans to take care after train blast

Saturday September 16, 2017
08:14 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

Conte looks for Cup revenge in Chelsea’s EPL clash with ArsenalConte looks for Cup revenge in Chelsea’s EPL clash with Arsenal

The Edit: One Direction’s Horan announces solo albumThe Edit: One Direction’s Horan announces solo album

The Edit: Bargain spot Jalan Jalan Japan to open in CherasThe Edit: Bargain spot Jalan Jalan Japan to open in Cheras

The Edit: Skin patch for obesity?The Edit: Skin patch for obesity?

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Chelsea fans have been urged to take extra precautions when travelling to Stamford Bridge in London for their Premier League match against Arsenal tomorrow (September 17, 2017). — Reuters pic Chelsea fans have been urged to take extra precautions when travelling to Stamford Bridge in London for their Premier League match against Arsenal tomorrow (September 17, 2017). — Reuters pic LONDON, Sept 16 — Chelsea have released a statement urging fans travelling to Stamford Bridge for their Premier League match against Arsenal tomorrow to take extra precautions in the aftermath of yesterday's terrorism incident in London, as Parsons Green is near the club's stadium.

A home-made bomb on a packed rush-hour commuter train engulfed a carriage in flames and injured at least 22 people, despite apparently failing to fully explode.

The statement seeks to reassure worried supporters, with the club insisting safety is of "paramount importance."

"On Sunday, we urge supporters to arrive at least one hour before kick-off to allow for extra security measures," it said. "We also request that supporters do not bring bags as this will delay your entry to the stadium."

Chelsea, the league champions, also urged fans to remain vigilant and if they see anything they are "unhappy with" then they should report it to a steward or member of staff as quickly as possible. — Reuters

Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline