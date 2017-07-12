Chelsea players will have to watch their timing

Club owner Roman Abramovich has given each player a Hublot watch as a gift for winning the Premier League. — Reuters picLONDON, July 12 — Chelsea players won’t be able to blame the lack of a watch if they arrive late for training in future after as club owner Roman Abramovich gave each of them one as a gift for winning the Premier League.

The Hublot watches — which cost £9,000 (RM44,262) each and are a unique design with a Chelsea lion on the face — were displayed on Instagram by Brazilian winger Willian and England Under-21 midfielder Nathaniel Chalobah.

“On behalf of Mr Abramovich and also on behalf of the board of directors of the club, congratulations on creating history during the 2016/17 season,” read the message from chairman Bruce Buck published in today’s Daily Mail.

“It’s been a campaign to remember. Keep the blue flag flying.” — AFP