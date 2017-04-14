Chelsea, not Arsenal, in Pochettino’s sights

Tomorrow’s home game against Bournemouth presents an opportunity to trim Chelsea’s advantage to four points and that is the only thing on Mauricio Pochettino’s mind. — Reuters picLONDON, April 14 — Tottenham Hotspur have “bigger things” in their sights than finishing above Arsenal this season as they step up their pursuit of Premier League leaders Chelsea, according to manager Mauricio Pochettino.

Tottenham last finished above Arsenal in 1995, but currently have a 14-point advantage over their north London rivals, albeit having played a game more than Arsene Wenger’s crumbling team.

Tomorrow’s home game against Bournemouth, however, presents an opportunity to trim Chelsea’s advantage to four points and that is the only thing on Pochettino’s mind.

“I think we’re playing and fighting for bigger things,” the Argentine told a press conference at Spurs’ training centre in Enfield, north London yesterday.

“If we look at the bigger picture, it’s to try to reduce the gap with Chelsea. I think today it’s not important, the gap we have with Arsenal.

“The most important thing is to do our job, try to win games and try to reduce the gap with Chelsea.”

Spurs eroded Chelsea’s lead last weekend when they crushed Watford 4-0 at White Hart Lane, only for Antonio Conte’s men to restore their seven-point advantage by winning 3-1 at Bournemouth.

But with Chelsea facing a testing trip to Manchester United on Sunday, another Spurs home win will pile the pressure on once more.

Should Tottenham prevail tomorrow, they will have won seven successive games for the first time in the post-1992 Premier League era.

Having made his return from an ankle injury in the win against Watford, Harry Kane is in line to make his first start in almost five weeks.

Kane was named among the nominees for the Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA) Player of the Season award yesterday.

The 23-year-old England striker has 24 goals to his name in all competitions and Pochettino believes he is fully capable of reaching the 30-goal mark by the time the season is out.

‘Desperate’

“Harry is a player with a character and personality that believes in all. He’s a person that never settles on limits,” Pochettino said. — AFP