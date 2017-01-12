Last updated Thursday, January 12, 2017 12:13 pm GMT+8

Chelsea get green light for Stamford Bridge rebuild

Thursday January 12, 2017
07:07 AM GMT+8

Chelsea's redeveloped 60,000-seat stadium will reportedly cost around £500 million. — Reuters picChelsea's redeveloped 60,000-seat stadium will reportedly cost around £500 million. — Reuters picLONDON, Jan 12 — Chelsea have been given the green light for a multi-million pound redevelopment of their Stamford Bridge stadium, the Premier League leaders revealed yesterday.

Hammersmith and Fulham Council’s planning committee voted unanimously to approve the proposal for a 60,000-seat stadium, which would reportedly cost around £500 million (RM2.7 billion).

“More than a year ago, a planning application for a new stadium at Stamford Bridge with an expanded seating capacity was submitted to our local council, Hammersmith & Fulham,” a statement on Chelsea’s website confirmed.

“Over the past 12 months, we have consulted widely with neighbouring residents, local businesses, statutory authorities and continued to work closely with the council.

“Tonight the council’s planning committee considered the application and we are grateful that planning permission was granted for the redevelopment of our historic home.

“The committee decision does not mean that work can begin on site. This is just the latest step, although a significant one, that we have to take before we can commence work, including obtaining various other permissions.” — AFP

