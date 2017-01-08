Chelsea end Ake’s loan spell to Bournemouth

Bournemouth's Nathan Ake celebrates scoring their fourth goal during the AFC Bournemouth v Liverpool Premier League match at Vitality Stadium. Chelsea has recalled Ake from his loan spell at Bournemouth. — Reuters pic LONDON, Jan 8 — Chelsea have recalled Dutch left-back Nathan Ake from his loan spell at Bournemouth, the Premier League leaders announced today.

Ake, 21, joined Bournemouth on a season-long loan in June and has been in impressive form, scoring three goals as Eddie Howe’s side have climbed to ninth in the table.

But with Chelsea manager Antonio Conte seeking competition for left-sided wing-back Marcos Alonso, Ake has been summoned back to Stamford Bridge.

“Ake is a really good player,” Conte said before Ake’s return was confirmed.

“I’m evaluating his situation, because Ake could be an interesting opportunity in this window for us.”

Ake, who can also play in midfield, joined Chelsea from Feyenoord in 2011 and has previously spent time on loan at Reading and Watford. — AFP