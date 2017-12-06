Kuala Lumpur 25°C, Rain

Chelsea boss Conte fined over ref rant

Wednesday December 6, 2017
11:06 PM GMT+8

Conte was sent to the stands after a furious touchline tirade late in the first half of Chelsea’s 1-0 victory at Stamford Bridge on November 29. — Reuters picConte was sent to the stands after a furious touchline tirade late in the first half of Chelsea’s 1-0 victory at Stamford Bridge on November 29. — Reuters picLONDON, Dec 6 — Antonio Conte has been fined £8,000 (RM43,525) by the Football Association following his dismissal for a furious touchline tirade in Chelsea’s win over Swansea.

Blues boss Conte was sent to the stands late in the first half of Chelsea’s 1-0 victory at Stamford Bridge on November 29.

The Italian, already frustrated by Swansea going unpunished for time-wasting, earned his marching orders for blasting fourth official Lee Mason following referee Neil Swarbrick’s failure to award Chelsea a clear corner.

Conte apologised after the match to Swarbrick and Mason, but that was not enough to prevent the FA charging him last week.

He accepted the charge and has now been hit with the fine.

“Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has been fined £8,000 after he admitted an FA misconduct charge and accepted the standard penalty,” an FA statement said.

“It follows his sending-off against Swansea City on November 29.” — AFP

