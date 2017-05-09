Ched Evans returns to Sheffield Utd

Ched Evans of Sheffield United celebrates after league match against Notts County at Bramall Lane December 27, 2011. — Reuters picLONDON, May 9 — Ched Evans said he was targeting a return to international football after rejoining Sheffield United yesterday, five years after the club released the Welsh striker.

Evans departed United in 2012 after being found guilty of raping a 19-year-old woman and sentenced to five years in prison.

However, that conviction was quashed and at a retrial last year Evans was found not guilty.

Evans, 28, who returns to United from League One club Chesterfield for an undisclosed fee, told the Blades' website: "I am delighted to be back.

“I still feel I have plenty to prove in football both at club and international level and I believe I can achieve those goals at United, playing in front of the terrific fans whose support I have always appreciated.

“I am very grateful to Chesterfield, the board and football management for giving me an opportunity to return to the game.

“It is just disappointing that it has come in a season which has seen the club suffer relegation. I would like to thank the Chesterfield fans who made me feel so welcome.”

United manager Chris Wilder, who led the Blades to promotion to the Championship this season, said: “The signing is just one element of the plans we have drawn up for next season.

“We have done our homework on the player. We pride ourselves on team spirit, as the fans have seen this season, and plan to bring in players who can be part of that.”

Evans' first stint with United lasted three seasons, the third of which saw him score 35 goals in all competitions.

He has played 13 times for Wales.

The club offered him the use of their training facilities in November 2014 after his release from prison, but the criticism the move attracted forced them to revoke the offer.

The former Manchester City player joined Chesterfield on a one-year deal last year and signed a 12-month extension in January. — AFP