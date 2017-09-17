Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Mostly Cloudy

Sports

‘Checo’ Perez extends Force India stint

Sunday September 17, 2017
09:46 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Report: Manchester United’s Pogba could be out for three monthsReport: Manchester United’s Pogba could be out for three months

Philippine army captures key pro-IS base in besieged city of MarawiPhilippine army captures key pro-IS base in besieged city of Marawi

Analysts hail Malaysia’s commitment to improve US tiesAnalysts hail Malaysia’s commitment to improve US ties

The Edit: A drive between two oceans along the Cape PeninsulaThe Edit: A drive between two oceans along the Cape Peninsula

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Force India Formula One driver Sergio Perez of Mexico takes a corner during the second free practice session for the Italian F1 Grand Prix in Monza September 4, 2015. Perez extended his Force India contract into 2018. — Reuters picForce India Formula One driver Sergio Perez of Mexico takes a corner during the second free practice session for the Italian F1 Grand Prix in Monza September 4, 2015. Perez extended his Force India contract into 2018. — Reuters picSINGAPORE, Sept 17 — Sergio Perez has extended his Force India contract into 2018, the Formula One team said today, prolonging his sometimes fractious partnership with team-mate Esteban Ocon.

Perez and Ocon have had their differences and this season they became embroiled in a row over team orders, and collided at both Azerbaijan and Belgium, before burying the hatchet.

However, Perez is Force India’s most successful driver to date with four podiums, and the 27-year-old Mexican said it wasn’t a hard decision to extend his contract.

“Staying with Sahara Force India was always my priority. It’s a team that has allowed me to show my talents as a driver and I feel very happy here,” Perez said in a statement.

“I’m proud of everything we have already achieved together and I think there is more to come. The team has done an amazing job this year to develop the car and establish our position as the fourth best team in Formula One. 

“In the end it was an easy decision to continue our journey together.”

‘Checo’ Perez impressed with Sauber after he entered F1 in 2011 and he graduated to McLaren in 2013, before joining Force India a year later. He is currently seventh in the drivers’ standings.

Force India team principal and managing director Vijay Mallya called Perez “one of the quickest and most consistent drivers on the grid”.

“Alongside Esteban, retaining Sergio gives us stability going into next season and one of the most exciting driver pairings in Formula One,” Mallya said. — AFP

Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline