Chadli, Dawson edging closer to West Brom return, says Pardew

Tottenham’s Jan Vertonghen in action with West Bromwich Albion’s Nacer Chadli at White Hart Lane January 14, 2017. — Action Images via ReutersLONDON, Dec 20 — West Bromwich Albion winger Nacer Chadli and defender Craig Dawson could return from their respective injuries for Saturday’s Premier League clash against Stoke City, manager Alan Pardew has said.

Chadli, 28, and Dawson, 27, last played for West Brom in October before picking up muscle and knee injuries respectively to rule them out of the club’s last nine league games but are likely to make the bench at the bet365 stadium.

West Brom are winless in their last 16 league games and are second-bottom in the table, two points and places behind 17th-placed Stoke.

“Next weekend’s game is very important and fortunately for me this week Chadli will train, Dawson will train,” Pardew was quoted as saying by the Express and Star. “Chris Brunt and Gareth Barry are back so that will boost my hand.

“I’m a little in the dark on a lot of players. Nacer Chadli and James Morrison have not played for me but obviously I know them well.

“Some of the others have not had an appearance in the first team. I’ve looked at the players as best I can. I’ve worked with the players that haven’t started to understand what we have.”

Midfielder Matt Phillips, who sustained a hamstring injury last month, could also return for Saturday’s fixture.

West Brom were beaten by Manchester United 2-1 last Sunday, but Pardew believes his team’s continued ambitious performances along with the return of key players will boost the Hawthorns outfit.

“We have to play like we played in the second half (against United), like we played at Liverpool and like we played in the first half at Swansea and against Crystal Palace — with a bit more conviction in what we’re doing and ambition.

“You can’t win games unless you have ambition and it was only really when Gareth Barry and Brunty came on that we looked to me like we had the ambition to go and get something.” — Reuters