Centurion Ronaldo silences doubters with Bayern double

Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring their second goal against Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena in Munich April 12, 2017. — Reuters picMUNICH, April 13 — Cristiano Ronaldo rounded on his critics after becoming the first man to score 100 European goals before after ending a six-game Champions League goal drought with a double against Bayern Munich yesterday.

Ronaldo scored twice as Real Madrid overturned a 1-0 half-time deficit to win 2-1 in the first leg of their Champions quarter-final at the Allianz Arena to take a huge step towards a record seventh consecutive semi-final.

“I don’t know who doubts me,” Ronaldo told BeIN Sports Spain.

“It is a small minority. The people that love Cristiano never doubt me.”

The four-time World Player of the Year took his tally to 98 goals in the Champions League added to his double as Madrid won the UEFA Super Cup back in 2014.

“I wanted to reach this record. To be able to reach this mark is an honour and against a team like Bayern it is even better,” he added.

“I want to congratulate the team for the second-half performance.

“We have a small advantage but we have to be calm for the second leg.”

Ronaldo has been rested far more throughout the course of the season by Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane.

And the Portuguese said he has made major changes to his training regime to ensure he is injury free at the end of the campaign unlike recent seasons.

“I have prepared to be in good shape for the final month and a half of the season.

“I have made radical changes to my training schedule to get to the end of the season in top shape,” he said.

“In the past few years I have got to the end of the season with small injuries.

“I have worked with the fitness coaches to be in shape for these two months.” — AFP