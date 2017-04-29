Celtic hammer Rangers 5-1 at Ibrox

Celtic's Callum McGregor in action with Rangers' Andy Halliday during their Scottish Premiership match at Ibrox Stadium, April 29, 2017. — Reuters picGLASGOW, April 29 — Celtic scored five at Ibrox for the first time as they cruised to a 5-1 thrashing of Rangers in the final Old Firm fixture of the season.

Scott Sinclair slotted home from the penalty spot in the sixth minute before Leigh Griffiths’ rocket shot doubled their first half lead.

Callum McGregor added a third shortly after the break with Dedryck Boyata heading home a fourth.

Kenny Miller pulled one back late on before Mikel Lustig made it 5-1 to equal their biggest ever win at Ibrox, a 4-0 win back in 1897.

It is Celtic’s fifth win in six Old Firm meetings this season and leaves third-placed Rangers trailing the champions by 36 points.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers said his players were sensational in their second win over their city rivals in six days.

“It was a very comprehensive win. The only disappointment was we should have scored more goals,” Rodgers said.

“The players tactically were absolutely superb and when they had the ball they were sensational really.”

Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha said responsibility for the defeat lay with him.

“I think the players tried to do their very best and they raised their levels,” the Portuguese manager said.

“But things did not go in the direction we wanted, so I’m the man responsible.”

An explosive start at Ibrox saw Celtic gifted a penalty as Myles Beerman cut down Patrick Roberts on the edge of the box with the winger running away from goal.

Referee John Beaton seemed to take an age to point to the spot after looking to fourth official Bobby Madden for some assistance before Sinclair calmly sent Wes Foderingham the wrong way for his 25th goal of the season.

Ugly scenes followed as a Rangers supporter ran on to the pitch for an angry confrontation with Scott Brown and referee Beaton and Rangers defender James Tavernier needed to intervene to keep the man away from the Celtic captain.

The Rangers midfield was being completely overrun and it came as no surprise when Griffiths, starting in the absence of the injured Moussa Dembele, make it 2-0 in the 18th minute.

The Scottish striker was sent scurrying away down the left by Stuart Armstrong and as the Rangers defence backed off he let fly with an unstoppable shot from the edge of the box that rocketed into the top corner.

With Miller sprawled on the deck following a heavy challenge from Jozo Simunovic, Celtic raced up the pitch and came close to adding another as Griffiths smashed his shot off the crossbar with Sinclair firing the follow-up wide from close range.

The only thing missing from Celtic’s performance was better finishing with Sinclair somehow contriving to fire wide from close range moments later before Roberts fired over with a long-range effort.

Things weren’t to improve for Rangers after the interval as wave after wave of Celtic attacks led to McGregor making it 3-0 in the 52nd minute.

Roberts reacted quickest to a loose ball in the box and prodded it to McGregor who sent his low shot under the legs of Tavernier and beyond Foderingham.

The Celtic support didn’t have long to wait to celebrate again as Boyata made it 4-0 in the 66th minute.

Foderingham hesitated in coming for a Griffiths free-kick that was floated into the box and the Belgian defender leapt highest to send a downward header bouncing through the legs of the ‘keeper.

Rangers pulled one back through Miller in the 81st minute. The veteran played a neat one-two with substitute Joe Garner before firing low past Craig Gordon.

Celtic weren’t done and Lustig danced away from several challenges before curling home a superb strike to wrap it up in the 87th minute. — AFP