Celta Vigo beaten again ahead of Man Utd trip

Celta Vigo coach Eduardo Berizzo celebrates a goal during the Europa League quarter-final against KRC Genk in Genk April 20, 2017. — Reuters picMADRID, May 8 — Celta Vigo's collapse in form continued as a much-changed side was swept away 3-0 by an on fire Malaga yesterday.

Ahead of Celta's trip to Manchester United in the second leg of their Europa League semifinal, coach Eduardo Berizzo made nine changes from the side that lost Thursday's first leg 1-0.

And again the Galicians lack of strength in depth showed as goals from Javier Ontiveros, Recio and Sandro Ramirez condemned Celta to a sixth league defeat in seven games.

Malaga, by contrast, have now won six of their last seven to leapfrog Celta into 11th.

Earlier, highly sought after leftback Theo Hernandez registered his first professional goal with a stunning strike to hand Alaves a 1-0 Basque derby win over Athletic Bilbao.

Hernandez is on loan till the end of the season from Atletico Madrid, but Real Madrid and Barcelona are among a host of suitors ready to pay his 24 million euro buyout clause.

Valencia thrashed already relegated Osasuna 4-1 with Argentine international defender Ezequiel Garay scoring twice.

Deportivo la Coruna failed to guarantee their survival in the top flight for next season as they were beaten 2-1 at home by Espanyol to remain five points above the drop zone.

Spanish La Liga results yesterday

Alaves 1 (Hernandez 53) Athletic Bilbao 0

Valencia 4 (Garay 22, 45, Zaza 70, Rodrigo 75) Osasuna 1 (Olavide 90+2)

Deportivo La Coruna 1 (Andone 47) Espanyol 2 (Baptistao 14, Moreno 29)

Malaga 3 (Ontiveros 26, Recio 56-pen, Ramírez 90+2) Celta Vigo 0

Playing today

Leganes v Real Betis (1845)

Played Saturday

Sporting Gijon 1 (Carmona 66) Las Palmas 0

Atletico Madrid 1 (Saul Niguez 69) Eibar 0

Barcelona 4 (Neymar 21, Messi 45, 82-pen, Suarez 68) Villarreal 1 (Bakambu 32)

Granada 0 Real Madrid 4 (Rodriguez 3, 11, Morata 30, 35)

Played Friday

Sevilla 1 (Sarabia 41) Real Sociedad 1 (Vela 61) — AFP