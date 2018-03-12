Cech happy to end frustrating wait for 200th clean sheet

Arsenal’s Petr Cech in action with Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne during their Premier League match at Emirates Stadium, London, March 1, 2018. — Reuters picLONDON, March 12 — Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech is delighted to end a frustrating wait for his 200th Premier League clean sheet, the 35-year-old said after yesterday’s 3-0 Premier League victory over Watford.

The former Chelsea goalkeeper had to wait for 11 games to reach the landmark and produced an inspired performance that included a second-half penalty save from Watford striker Troy Deeney to help Arsenal seal the win.

“It’s been a while and I have to say it’s never happened that I’ve had to wait 11 games for a clean sheet,” Cech told the club’s website.

“In the stretch it was quite frustrating at times. We had so many games where we had a big result, especially at home when you take the games against Everton and Crystal Palace.

“You’re 4-0 up and conceded late goals. Sometimes you go through stretches like that as a team, as an individual and obviously you have to find your way out,” he added.

Victory for sixth-placed Arsenal took them to 48 points, eight points behind defending champions Chelsea. — Reuters