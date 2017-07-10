Kuala Lumpur 30°C, Mostly Cloudy

Sports

Ceballos to sign for Real Madrid, Betis boss Haro says

Monday July 10, 2017
09:01 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

6.8 magnitude earthquake strikes New Zealand’s South Island6.8 magnitude earthquake strikes New Zealand’s South Island

The Edit: Teachers in Rio learn all about surviving a shootingThe Edit: Teachers in Rio learn all about surviving a shooting

The Edit: Behind the visuals of ‘War for the Planet of the Apes’The Edit: Behind the visuals of ‘War for the Planet of the Apes’

WBO review backs up Horn’s win over PacquiaoWBO review backs up Horn’s win over Pacquiao

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Spain’s Dani Ceballos and Germany’s Jeremy Toljan in action during the Uefa Euro U21 Championships Final at Cracovia Stadium, Krakow June 30, 2017. — Reuters picSpain’s Dani Ceballos and Germany’s Jeremy Toljan in action during the Uefa Euro U21 Championships Final at Cracovia Stadium, Krakow June 30, 2017. — Reuters picMADRID, July 10 — Dani Ceballos is leaving Real Betis and is set to sign for Real Madrid, Angel Haro, president of Betis, said today.

Spanish midfielder Ceballos, 20, was the subject of a tug-of-war between La Liga giants Madrid and Barcelona, but eventually opted to join Zinedine Zidane’s side.

“Dani has rejected Betis’ renewal offer, from what we know he has a deal with Real Madrid,” Haro told a news conference.

“When you have a player and make him an offer and a team come in and pay the release fee clause, there’s little you can do to keep him. We are talking... in the coming hours we will know what Madrid are offering,” Haro added.

Spanish media have reported that Real will pay around €15 million (RM73.4 million) for Ceballos, who was named the outstanding player at the recent U21 European Championships in Poland, where Spain finished in second place.

Betis attempted to renew his deal but Ceballos, who debuted with the club in 2014 and has appeared for them on 108 occasions, has decided the time is right to move on. — Reuters

MORE ON MMOTV

Premier League Channel

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline