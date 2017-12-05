Cavs grab 12th straight win with blowout over Chicago Bulls

Chicago Bulls guard Jerian Grant (2) goes to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) and guard Dwyane Wade (9) during the first half at United Center. ― Reuters picCHICAGO, Dec 5 ― Kevin Love and LeBron James provided the firepower as the Cleveland Cavaliers notched their 12th straight win with a 113-91 blowout over the Chicago Bulls yesterday.

Love had 24 points and 13 rebounds while James weighed in with 23 points, seven rebounds and six assists as the Cavs improved to 17-7.

Cleveland can equal their franchise record for consecutive victories if they beat Sacramento at home tomorrow.

The Cavs also benefited from 24 points from Dwyane Wade while Jeff Green finished with 14.

Chicago however were left reflecting on a ninth straight loss which has seen them slip to 3-19.

Kris Dunn was their top-scorer with 15 points on a night when the home team got little change from the visiting Cavaliers.

Robin Lopez and Justin Holiday both scored 14 points for the Bulls, with Lauri Markkanen adding 13.

Holiday sank a buzzer beater to reduce the Cavaliers lead to 86-71 heading into the final quarter, but Cleveland upped the scoring pace to cruise home. ― AFP