Cautious BAM reduce Commonwealth Games gold target

BAM president Norza Zakaria has urged the national shuttlers show marked improvement to achieve their target at the Commonwealth Games. — Picture by Mukhriz HazimKUALA LUMPUR — The Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) have revised their Commonwealth Games gold target from four to three after the national shuttlers’ poor outing at the All England.

BAM had initially targeted gold in the mixed team, men’s singles and doubles as well as the women’s doubles for the Gold Coast Games from April 4-15.

However, doubts have been raised after the quarterfinal exits of world No 2 Lee Chong Wei and men’s pair Goh V Shem-Tan Wee Kiong in Birmingham two weeks ago while the rest crashed out in the preliminary rounds.

India have emerged Malaysia’s toughest challengers for the mixed team event while their singles shuttlers K. Srikanth and Sai Praneeth have shown marked improvement and are capable of giving Chong Wei a run for his money.

Mixed pair Chan Peng Soon-Goh Liu Ying and women’s combination Woon Khe Wei-Vivian Hoo have their work cut out against India and England combinations.

BAM president Datuk Seri Norza Zakaria said based on the current performance, reducing the target was inevitable.

“We are reducing our target to three gold after the All England results. We have to be realistic,” said Norza.

“We are building a state-of-the-art (6,000 square feet) academy and have world class coaches but the results don’t reflect this. The shuttlers have to realise they cannot remain complacent.”

“The others are speeding at 200 km/h while we seem to be going at 80km/h. We need a quantum leap in order to catch up.

“I know there’s a limit to what we can do but we must have that winning mentality, like their predecessors.”

The drop in performance is also the reason why Norza has given the coaches an ultimatum to whip the players up to shape in three months or face the music.

“I felt we were misunderstood. The coaches and players also agreed we needed to do something,” added Norza, after BAM signed a sponsorship deal worth RM300,000 with Bank Islam for a national development programme.

“We have to find a way. The coaches have to lead them and find solutions. I know it will take time and once our academy is up, we can make a concentrated effort to build on our depth.”