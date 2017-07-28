Kuala Lumpur 29°C, Mostly Cloudy

Sports

CAS upholds two-year ban on Finland’s Eremenko for cocaine use

Friday July 28, 2017
11:23 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

One dead, four wounded in Hamburg supermarket knife attackOne dead, four wounded in Hamburg supermarket knife attack

World Sufi Centre to be established in Malaysia, says DPMWorld Sufi Centre to be established in Malaysia, says DPM

The Edit: Shania Twain releases first single in 15 yearsThe Edit: Shania Twain releases first single in 15 years

Danny Chia wins CIMB National Championship with birdieDanny Chia wins CIMB National Championship with birdie

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

CSKA Moscow and Finland midfielder Roman Eremenko’s two-year ban by Uefa for using cocaine has been upheld by the Court of Arbitration for Sport. — Reuters picCSKA Moscow and Finland midfielder Roman Eremenko’s two-year ban by Uefa for using cocaine has been upheld by the Court of Arbitration for Sport. — Reuters picZURICH, July 28 — CSKA Moscow and Finland midfielder Roman Eremenko’s two-year ban by Uefa for using cocaine has been upheld by the Court of Arbitration for Sport, the tribunal said today.

Eremenko, a key player for Finland, had sought to overturn the suspension and the case went to a CAS panel of arbitrators.

“The CAS Panel found that a two-year period of ineligibility was the appropriate sanction,” the Swiss-based court said, setting the start date for the ban at October 6, 2016.

Uefa, European football’s governing body, has said Eremenko failed a doping test following CSKA’s 2-2 Champions League draw against Bayer Leverkusen last September.

He was originally banned for 30 days in October, although no reason was given for the suspension at that time.

The 30-year-old midfielder, who has played 73 times for Finland, had scored a 38th-minute equaliser against Leverkusen as CSKA fought back from two goals down to snatch a draw. — Reuters

More Trending Videos

Premier League Channel

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline