Caroline dedicates shared bronze to mum

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 26 — Even though it’s a “shared” bronze, Malaysian swimmer Caroline Chan feels it’s extra special and dedicated the medal to her mum.

The 22-year-old took the bronze medal in the women’s 50m backstroke yesterday with a time of 29.91s.

“The medal is special as this is my first time winning a medal for an individual event in the SEA Games.

“I targeted for a medal and made it. So the medal is for my mum, my elder brothers and coach.

“I want to improve more on performance but overall, I’m satisfied,” she said.

Vietnam’s Nguyen Thi Anh Vien clocked a time of 29.26s for gold while Indonesia’s Sofie Kemala Fatiha (29.81s) got a silver medal.

Indonesia’s Anak Agung Isteri Kania Ratih also took home the bronze, clocking 29.91s — the same time as Caroline.

Meanwhile, Malaysia’s golden hope for yesterday, Wong Fu Kang, said Southeast Asian swimmers are getting better.

“I didn’t feel good about it (my results). I’m the type of person who always wants to win. The results were not good but I did my best. I wanted to defend my title but I couldn’t,” said Fu Kang, who placed eighth in his pet event, the men’s 100m breaststroke.

Fu Kang won gold in the 100m breaststroke in the 2015 Singapore Games and his mission for this year was to defend his title.