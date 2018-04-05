Campbell sisters power Australia to swimming world record

Gold medallists Shayna Jack, Bronte Campbell, Emma McKeon and Cate Campbell of Australia celebrate on the podium after winning the Women’s 4 x 100m Freestyle Relay Final at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia April 5, 2018. — Reuters picBRISBANE, April 5 — Bronte and Cate Campbell powered Australia to a world record in the women’s 4x100m freestyle relay to cap the first day’s competition in the pool at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games today.

The Australian quartet, which also included Shayna Jack and Emma McKeon, clocked three minutes, 30.05 seconds to beat their previous record of 3:30.65 from the Rio Olympics to win gold ahead of Canada and England.

Bronte Campbell had given the host nation the lead on the second leg before McKeon handed over to Cate Campbell, who produced a storming finish to break the previous mark.

Canada’s Alexia Zevnik had given her team a flying start before Bronte Campbell took over and McKeon then pulled away from Olympic 100m freestyle champion Penny Oleksiak to set up Cate Campbell’s flying finish. — Reuters