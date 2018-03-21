Cadbury extends partnership with Malaysia Premier League

Andy Cole at the Cadbury FC launch ceremony at Damansara Performing Arts Centre in Petaling Jaya March 21, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon PETALING JAYA, March 21 — Cadbury, the world's best-selling confectionery brand under Mondelez International, and leading football authority, the Premier League, today announced their extension of partnership to Malaysia.

English Premier League football legend Andrew Cole, better known to some as Andy Cole, officiated at a fully immersive event at Empire Damansara, Damansara Perdana, here, to mark the partnership extension, during his three-day visit to the country.

In conjunction with the partnership, Cadbury is holding a contest where 10 winners will stand a chance to win Corporate Hospitality tickets and an all-expense paid trip to the United Kingdom (UK) to watch a Premier League match of their choice.

To participate in the contest which runs from March 1 to May 31, 2018, consumers would just need to purchase any Cadbury product worth any amount from any local store and submit the receipt as proof of purchase via Whatsapp to 016-6688576.

Cadbury's chocolates category manager of Mondelez International, Nikhil Nicholas said: “The extension of partnership is set to extend Cadbury's reach to loyal football fans to deliver a unique experience as the brand shares the cheer and fun of the Premier League matches with its consumers.

The Premier League partnership that was first announced in the UK last year, builds on Cadbury's history of iconic sports partnerships including its sponsorship of the London Olympics in 2012.

Nicholas said the long-term partnership provided another platform for the brand to bring moments of joy to even more people across the nation, which is what Mondelez International wants to consistently do.

Cadbury has established a portfolio of leading products in Malaysia which includes favourites such as Cadbury Dairy Milk and Zip, as well as new variants such as Cadbury Dairy Milk Oreo, Cadbury Five-Star and Marvellous Creations.

“In today's world, consumers place their loyalty on the ability of a brand to create new experiences and exciting formats.

"We see this strategic partnership as a huge opportunity to strengthen brand loyalty and affinity to Cadbury as well as expanding our already large customer base to ensure sustained growth to our business in Malaysia," said Nicholas. — Bernama