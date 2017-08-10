Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Haze

Sports

Burnley’s Gray joins Watford in club-record move

Thursday August 10, 2017
08:18 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Taylor Swift’s mum wanted to avoid groping falloutThe Edit: Taylor Swift’s mum wanted to avoid groping fallout

Trump threatens N. Korea with ‘fire and fury’ over pursuit of nuclear driveTrump threatens N. Korea with ‘fire and fury’ over pursuit of nuclear drive

€100m Coutinho rejection: No thanks, say Reds to Barca offer€100m Coutinho rejection: No thanks, say Reds to Barca offer

Who is Rihanna? Kit Siang asks after Gelang Patah bannersWho is Rihanna? Kit Siang asks after Gelang Patah banners

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Burnley's Andre Gray celebrates scoring the second goal against Crystal Palace. ― Reuters picBurnley's Andre Gray celebrates scoring the second goal against Crystal Palace. ― Reuters picLONDON, Aug 10 — Striker Andre Gray has joined Watford from Premier League rivals Burnley for an undisclosed club-record fee, his new club announced yesterday.

The 26-year-old Englishman has signed a five-year contract and is reported to have cost Watford around £18.5 million (RM103 million).

"Watford FC is delighted to announce the signing of striker Andre Gray for a club-record transfer fee," Watford said in a statement on their website.

Watford announced the transfer via a video on their Twitter page styled as a sequence from the video game “Football Manager.”

Gray appeared at the end of the clip and said: "Hello, my name is Andre Gray. I am delighted to have joined Watford and cannot wait to get going."

Gray joined Burnley from Brentford in a £9 million move in 2015 and scored 33 goals over two seasons at Turf Moor, including nine in the Premier League last season.

The pacy frontman scored 23 goals in the previous campaign when Burnley were promoted from the Championship.

On Tuesday, Watford completed the signing of Brazilian forward Richarlison from Fluminense for a reported fee of £13 million.

Gray and Richarlison follow Nathaniel Chalobah, Kiko Femenia, Will Hughes and Daniel Bachmann in arriving at Vicarage Road, while Tom Cleverley's loan move from Everton has been made permanent.

Marco Silva's side begin their Premier League campaign at home to Liverpool on Saturday. — AFP

More Trending Videos

Premier League Channel

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline