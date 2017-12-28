Burnley no longer prone to away day blues, says boss Dyche

Burnley manager Sean Dyche applauds the fans after the Premier League match against Brighton and Hove Albion at The American Express Community Stadium, Brighton December 16, 2017. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Dec 28 ― Burnley are no longer intimidated by the prospect of difficult Premier League fixtures on their travels, manager Sean Dyche said after his side recorded two draws and a win in their last four away games.

Burnley have significantly improved on last season's showing of 14 defeats in 19 away league games, winning four and drawing as many of their 10 fixtures on the road so far this campaign.

Dyche's side started the season with a shock 3-2 win at champions Chelsea and have since maintained their form away from Turf Moor, with the side securing a 2-2 draw at Manchester United, who scored and injury-time equaliser, on Tuesday.

“I'm really pleased, we all know the stats strongly suggest how tough it is going on the road in the Premier League, no matter where you go, but particularly the top sides and top grounds, so we're very pleased,” Dyche told the Burnley Express.

“The good thing for me is the mentality to come off a tough one... there's got to be that little edge of taking the game on, but sometimes fear can creep into players, and that wasn't there.

“I've been very pleased with that away from home, I don't think it was there from November onwards last season, when a lot was made of us not winning away... There was a nice assuredness about the way we went about it (against United)...”

Burnley's two away defeats have come at the hands of league leaders Manchester City and eighth-placed Leicester City.

Dyche credited his players for delivering positive results and building on last season's performances while simultaneously adapting to the demands of top-flight football.

“Whenever I've been questioned about where we can go this season, and what can we do, I've only ever stated that we want to improve on last season. I think there's clear signs of that, and part of that has been the whole squad...” Dyche added.

“The other day was a tough one, but that's all part of the learning of these players, we haven't got players who are obvious Premier League players, we have players who have to mould into that, and learn what it's all about.”

Burnley are seventh in the standings and will be eager to continue their away exploits when they travel to Huddersfield Town on Saturday. ― Reuters