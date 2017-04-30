Burnley bolster survival bid with win over Palace

Burnley's Andre Gray celebrates scoring the second goal against Crystal Palace. ― Reuters picLONDON, April 30 ― Burnley's first away league win of the season left them within touching distance of Premier League survival after they saw off Crystal Palace 2-0 yesterday.

Goals at either end of the match from Ashley Barnes and Andre Gray secured victory at Selhurst Park as the Clarets finally savoured winning all three points on the road for the first time this term.

The win left Sean Dyche's men eight points clear of the relegation zone, with a maximum of 12 available to third from bottom Swansea.

Barnes struck after just eight minutes and Gray five minutes from time as Burnley recorded their first Premier League win in London at the 16th time of asking.

There was a worrying incident, however, when Burnley defender James Tarkowski appeared to be struck by a lighter thrown from the home crowd as the visitors celebrated their first goal.

Victory saw Burnley leapfrog Palace and West Ham but both London clubs could already have done enough to beat the drop, although neither are yet mathematically safe from relegation.

Palace had early chances, with Luka Milivojevic heading narrowly over a corner before Christian Benteke's shot was beaten away by Burnley goalkeeper Tom Heaton.

But the visitors' first meaningful advance into Palace's half saw them open the scoring.

Stephen Ward's low cross found Barnes, who miskicked clumsily with his initial attempt at a shot but had enough time to stab a second effort through the legs of Palace goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey.

Both sides then had chances to score before substitute Gray, who had only been on the field for six minutes, raced on to George Boyd's pass and fired home the winner. ― AFP