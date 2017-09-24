Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Haze

Burnley and Huddersfield share a scrappy point

Sunday September 24, 2017
Tools

Huddersfield Town’s Tom Ince in action with Burnley’s James Tarkowski at Turf Moor in Burnley, September 23, 2017. — Reuters picHuddersfield Town’s Tom Ince in action with Burnley’s James Tarkowski at Turf Moor in Burnley, September 23, 2017. — Reuters picBURNLEY, Sept 23 — Burnley were held to a goalless draw at home to promoted Huddersfield Town today in a Premier League game which offered little entertainment.

Burnley striker Chris Wood went close with a header from a Stephen Ward cross in the 23rd minute but that was the only real effort on goal in the opening 45 minutes.

Huddersfield created a chance just after the interval when Tom Ince burst from midfield and set up Laurent Depoitre but the Belgian's low shot was well dealt with by Burnley keeper Nick Pope.

Ince fired wide from 20 metres out after a swift counter-attack and then substitute Rajiv van La Parra was booked for a blatant dive in the penalty area. — Reuters

