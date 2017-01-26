Last updated Thursday, January 26, 2017 10:50 pm GMT+8

Bundesliga clubs' revenue pass €3b mark

Thursday January 26, 2017
08:33 PM GMT+8

By far, the richest club in Germany remains Bayern Munich, who are chasing a fifth straight Bundesliga title under head coach Carlo Ancelotti. — Reuters picBy far, the richest club in Germany remains Bayern Munich, who are chasing a fifth straight Bundesliga title under head coach Carlo Ancelotti. — Reuters picBERLIN, Jan 26 — The 18 German top flight clubs posted a total of €3 billion (RM14.2 billion) in revenue last season for the first time in the Bundesliga's 54-year history, it was announced today.

The league's finances are in rude health in the home of the world champions and for the 12th season in a row, the Bundesliga, founded in 1963, has posted record revenues, when the figures were revealed in Frankfurt.

The sum of €3.24 billion in total revenue for 2015/16 is an increase of 23.7 per cent compared with the previous financial year (€2.62 billion).

Of the 18 clubs, 13 posted revenue in excess of €100 million last season.

By far, the richest club in Germany remains Bayern Munich, who are chasing a fifth straight Bundesliga title under head coach Carlo Ancelotti.

In November, the Bavarian giants posted a record turnover of €627 million for 2015/16, up by more than €100 million on the previous year. — AFP

