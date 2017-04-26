Brilliant start for Chong Wei and other Malaysians at Asia Championships

File picture of Datuk Lee Chong Wei playing against England’s Rajiv Ouseph in the first round of the Celcom Axiata Malaysian Open in Kuching April 5, 2017. He advanced to the second round of the Badminton Asia Championships today. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, April 26 — National badminton ace Datuk Lee Chong Wei kicked off his title defence in style at the Badminton Asia Championships by demolishing Kazumasa Sakai of Japan 21-19, 21-11 in straight sets at the Wuhan Sports Centre Gymnasium in China, today.

The 34-year-old Penangite who is also the two-time champion, only took 41 minutes to dispose Sakai in the opening round of the men’s singles and move into the second round, according to Badminton World Federation (BWF) website; www.bwfbadminton.org.

Chong Wei is slated to meet Japanese qualifier Kenta Nishimoto in the second round tomorrow after the unheralded player stunned experienced Indonesian shuttler Tommy Sugiarto 21-14, 21-9 in another first round encounter.

Ex-national player who turned professional, Chong Wei Feng, however had to go the distance before edging Lin Yu Hsien of Taiwan16-21, 21-14, 21-13 in his opening match.

Two Malaysian men’s doubles pairs — Goh V Shem/Tan Wee Kiong and Ong Yew Sin/Teo Ee Yi — were also pushed to the limit before securing victory against their respective opponents.

V Shem/Wee Kiong, the second seeds defeated Liao Kun Hao/Lu Chia Pin of Taiwan 21-15, 13-21, 21-14 while Yew Sin/Ee Yi dislodged Sri Lankan qualifiers Sachin Dias/Buwenaka Goonathileka 21-12, 21-13.

The highlight of the day for the Malaysian camp came in the women’s doubles event which saw Vivian Hoo Kah Mun/Woon Khe Wei stun seventh seeds Puttita Supajirakul/Sapsiree Taerattanachai of Thailand 3-21, 21-18, 21-19 in the opening round.

A few Malaysian players, however, crashed out from the tournament, including 2015 world junior champion Goh Jin Wei and Zulfadli Zulkiffli.

Jin Wei lost 17-21, 18-21 to second seed Akane Yamaguchi of Japan in the women’s singles while Zulfadli put up a stiff challenge against Ihsan Maulana Mustofa of Indonesia before losing 14-21, 21-16,15-21.

The city of Wuhan has been selected by the Badminton Asia Confederation to host the annual badminton championships until 2020.

First Round Results:

Notes: Malaysian players unless stated and [ ] denotes seedings

Men’s Singles:

[1] Lee Chong Wei bt Kazumasa Sakai (JPN) 21-19, 21-11

Ihsan Maulana Mustofa (INA) bt Zulfadli Zulkiffli 21-14, 16-21, 21-15

Chong Wei Feng bt Lin Yu Hsien (TPE) 16-21, 21-14, 21-13

Men’s Doubles:

Ong Yew Sin/Teo Ee Yi bt Sachin Dias/Buwenaka Goonathileka (SRI) 21-12, 21-13

Lu Ching Yao/Yang Po Han (TPE) bt Goh Sze Fei/Nur Izzuddin Mohd Rumsani 24-22, 20-22, 21-19

[2] Goh V Shem/Tan Wee Kiong bt Liao Kuan Hao/Lu Chia Pin (TPE) 21-15, 13-21, 21-16

Women’s Singles:

Soniia Cheah bt Soraya Aghaeihajiagha (IRN) 21-10, 21-7

[2] Akane Yamaguchi (JPN) bt Goh Jin Wei 21-17, 21-18

Women’s Doubles:

Vivian Hoo Kah Mun/Woon Khe Wei bt [7] Puttita Supajirakul/Sapsiree Taerattanachai (THA) 13-21, 21-18, 21-19

Ng Wing Yung/Yuen Sin Ying (HKG) bt Lim Yin Loo/Yap Cheng Wen 21-12, 14-21, 21-18

Huang Dongping/Li Yinhui (CHN) bt Chow Mei Kuan/Lee Meng Yean 21-9, 21-16

Mixed Doubles:

[6] Tan Kian Meng/Lai Pei Jing bt Tinn Isriyanet/Pacharapun Chochuwong (THA) 21-12, 21-17

Bodin Isara/Savitree Amitrapai (THA) bt Goh Soon Huat/Shevon Jemie Lai 21-18, 21-18 — Bernama