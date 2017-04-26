Brilliant start for Chong Wei and other Malaysians at Asia Championships

KUALA LUMPUR, April 26 — National badminton ace Datuk Lee Chong Wei kicked off his title defence in style at the Badminton Asia Championships by demolishing Kazumasa Sakai of Japan 21-19, 21-11 in straight sets at the Wuhan Sports Centre Gymnasium in China, today.
The 34-year-old Penangite who is also the two-time champion, only took 41 minutes to dispose Sakai in the opening round of the men’s singles and move into the second round, according to Badminton World Federation (BWF) website; www.bwfbadminton.org.
Chong Wei is slated to meet Japanese qualifier Kenta Nishimoto in the second round tomorrow after the unheralded player stunned experienced Indonesian shuttler Tommy Sugiarto 21-14, 21-9 in another first round encounter.
Ex-national player who turned professional, Chong Wei Feng, however had to go the distance before edging Lin Yu Hsien of Taiwan16-21, 21-14, 21-13 in his opening match.
Two Malaysian men’s doubles pairs — Goh V Shem/Tan Wee Kiong and Ong Yew Sin/Teo Ee Yi — were also pushed to the limit before securing victory against their respective opponents.
V Shem/Wee Kiong, the second seeds defeated Liao Kun Hao/Lu Chia Pin of Taiwan 21-15, 13-21, 21-14 while Yew Sin/Ee Yi dislodged Sri Lankan qualifiers Sachin Dias/Buwenaka Goonathileka 21-12, 21-13.
The highlight of the day for the Malaysian camp came in the women’s doubles event which saw Vivian Hoo Kah Mun/Woon Khe Wei stun seventh seeds Puttita Supajirakul/Sapsiree Taerattanachai of Thailand 3-21, 21-18, 21-19 in the opening round.
A few Malaysian players, however, crashed out from the tournament, including 2015 world junior champion Goh Jin Wei and Zulfadli Zulkiffli.
Jin Wei lost 17-21, 18-21 to second seed Akane Yamaguchi of Japan in the women’s singles while Zulfadli put up a stiff challenge against Ihsan Maulana Mustofa of Indonesia before losing 14-21, 21-16,15-21.
The city of Wuhan has been selected by the Badminton Asia Confederation to host the annual badminton championships until 2020.
First Round Results:
Notes: Malaysian players unless stated and [ ] denotes seedings
Men’s Singles:
[1] Lee Chong Wei bt Kazumasa Sakai (JPN) 21-19, 21-11
Ihsan Maulana Mustofa (INA) bt Zulfadli Zulkiffli 21-14, 16-21, 21-15
Chong Wei Feng bt Lin Yu Hsien (TPE) 16-21, 21-14, 21-13
Men’s Doubles:
Ong Yew Sin/Teo Ee Yi bt Sachin Dias/Buwenaka Goonathileka (SRI) 21-12, 21-13
Lu Ching Yao/Yang Po Han (TPE) bt Goh Sze Fei/Nur Izzuddin Mohd Rumsani 24-22, 20-22, 21-19
[2] Goh V Shem/Tan Wee Kiong bt Liao Kuan Hao/Lu Chia Pin (TPE) 21-15, 13-21, 21-16
Women’s Singles:
Soniia Cheah bt Soraya Aghaeihajiagha (IRN) 21-10, 21-7
[2] Akane Yamaguchi (JPN) bt Goh Jin Wei 21-17, 21-18
Women’s Doubles:
Vivian Hoo Kah Mun/Woon Khe Wei bt [7] Puttita Supajirakul/Sapsiree Taerattanachai (THA) 13-21, 21-18, 21-19
Ng Wing Yung/Yuen Sin Ying (HKG) bt Lim Yin Loo/Yap Cheng Wen 21-12, 14-21, 21-18
Huang Dongping/Li Yinhui (CHN) bt Chow Mei Kuan/Lee Meng Yean 21-9, 21-16
Mixed Doubles:
[6] Tan Kian Meng/Lai Pei Jing bt Tinn Isriyanet/Pacharapun Chochuwong (THA) 21-12, 21-17
Bodin Isara/Savitree Amitrapai (THA) bt Goh Soon Huat/Shevon Jemie Lai 21-18, 21-18 — Bernama