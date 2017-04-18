Brighton’s Knockaert ready for another crack at Premier League

Glenn Murray of Brighton and Hove Albion celebrates with Anthony Knockaert after scoring their first goal against Wigan Athletic at The American Express Community Stadium, April 17, 2017. — Reuters picLONDON, April 18 — Anthony Knockaert cannot wait for a second chance as a Premier League footballer after helping Championship leaders Brighton and Hove Albion gain promotion.

Yesterday saw the Seagulls’ 34-year wait for a return to English football’s top flight finally come to an end.

French playmaker Knockaert has played a key role in the south coast club’s elevation, scoring 15 goals so far in a season where he has been named the Championship player of the year.

Knockaert previously helped Leicester City gain promotion in 2014 but his time in the top flight with the reigning Premier League champions was brief as he was restricted to just three league starts the following season before being sold.

And the now 25-year-old Knockaert was understandably glad to be back in the Premier League.

“It’s amazing and a great feeling,” he told Brighton’s website. “When you’re a child, you dream about this.

“We’re going to be there next season and we’ll enjoy it.

“What a day for everyone at this football club. If anyone deserves it, it’s this football club. I’m so buzzing for them.”

Knockaert left Leicester in 2015 for a seven-month spell with Belgian club Standard Liege before Brighton manager Chris Hughton brought him back to England.

Promotion means Brighton will be back in the top division of English football for the first time since their relegation from the old First Division in 1983 — the same year they lost in the FA Cup final to Manchester United in a Wembley replay.

“I was buzzing and all the fans were coming up to me,” said Knockaert as he recalled the supporters’ reaction to yesterday’s home win over Wigan Athletic that all but sealed promotion.

“It was a long way to the dressing room and it was a really nice feeling and everyone was over the moon.

“It was an ambition and challenge for me, and they told me straight away that it was the club’s ambition to reach the Premier League.

“It was amazing and all of the people involved in this football club deserve it.” — Reuters