Boxer Indran advances to middleweight semi-finals

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 21 — National boxer RK Indran has qualified for the semi-finals in the middleweight category (75kg) in his mission to win a gold medal at the 2017 Kuala Lumpur SEA Games.

Indran who is making his SEA Games debut beat Henrique Martins Pereira of Timor Leste and will meet Eumir Fellix Marcial tomorrow.

However two other Malaysian boxers, Arfique Ahmad Anshori and Abdul Salam Kasim lost their fights in the knockout round yesterday. — Bernama