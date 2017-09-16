Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Mostly Cloudy

Bournemouth’s Defoe strikes to seal comeback win over Brighton

Saturday September 16, 2017
07:04 AM GMT+8

Tools

Bournemouth's Jermain Defoe celebrates scoring their second goal in the EPL match with Brighton at Bournemouth September 15, 2017. — Reuters pic Bournemouth's Jermain Defoe celebrates scoring their second goal in the EPL match with Brighton at Bournemouth September 15, 2017. — Reuters pic BOURNEMOUTH, Sept 16 — Bournemouth's Jermain Defoe scored his first goal in his second spell at the club in a 2-1 win over promoted Brighton & Hove Albion on Friday as Eddie Howe's side grabbed a vital first Premier League win of the season.

After a goalless first half at the Vitality Stadium, the visitors took a surprise lead 10 minutes after the break when Solly March headed in from Pascal Gross's cross.

Chris Hughton's side were ahead for 12 minutes before Bournemouth's Jordon Ibe laid on a pass for Andrew Surman to finish from the middle of the box into the far left corner of the Brighton goal.

Ibe turned provider again little more than five minutes later, when he found Defoe, who span in the area and struck the ball low past goalkeeper Mathew Ryan to give Howe's side their first points of the season. — Reuters

