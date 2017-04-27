Last updated -- GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 33°C, Mostly Cloudy

Sports

Bouchard urges life ban for ‘cheater’ Sharapova

Thursday April 27, 2017
01:56 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Stinging Bouchard attack on Sharapova calling for life banStinging Bouchard attack on Sharapova calling for life ban

Pantai Bersih: Where the seafood is just as spectacular as the viewPantai Bersih: Where the seafood is just as spectacular as the view

The Edit: So-called ‘diet’ foods can actually make you gain weightThe Edit: So-called ‘diet’ foods can actually make you gain weight

The Edit: Lightning considers his legacy in new ‘Cars 3’ trailerThe Edit: Lightning considers his legacy in new ‘Cars 3’ trailer

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Canada's Eugenie Bouchard during the Australian Open in Melbourne January 20, 2017. — Reuters picCanada's Eugenie Bouchard during the Australian Open in Melbourne January 20, 2017. — Reuters picISTANBUL, April 27 — Eugenie Bouchard attacked Maria Sharapova as a “cheater” over her return from a drugs ban and suggested the Russian should be kicked out of tennis for life.

Bouchard said the Women's Tennis Association was sending the wrong message in allowing the five-time Grand Slam-winner to come back from her 15-month suspension.

Russia's Sharapova — the world's highest-paid female athlete for more than a decade until last year, according to Forbes — won yesterday on her comeback after testing positive for meldonium.

“I don't think that's right. She's a cheater and so to me, I don't think a cheater in any sport should be allowed to play that sport again,” Canada's Bouchard, the world number 59, told TRT World in Istanbul.

“It's so unfair to all the other players who do it the right way and are true. So I just think the WTA sends the wrong message to young kids: You know, cheat and we'll welcome you back with open arms.

“So I don't think that's right. She's not someone I can say I look up to any more because it's definitely ruined it for me a little bit.”

Sharapova, 30, has pleaded that she had been taking meldonium for medical reasons for 10 years and didn't know it had been added to the list of banned substances last year.

Her return on a wildcard in Stuttgart, where she beat Roberta Vinci yesterday, has proved divisive with both criticism and support from her fellow players.

Sharapova will learn on May 16 whether she will receive a wildcard for the French Open, the year's second Grand Slam which she won in 2012 and 2014. — AFP

MORE ON MMOTV

Premier League Channel

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline