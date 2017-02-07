Last updated Tuesday, February 07, 2017 3:23 pm GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 31°C, Mostly Cloudy

Sports

Bouchard has a date after losing Super Bowl tweet bet

Tuesday February 7, 2017
01:19 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

How about making all of Malaysia one FT, Penang BN chief saysHow about making all of Malaysia one FT, Penang BN chief says

Airbnb landlord hit with record fine in AmsterdamAirbnb landlord hit with record fine in Amsterdam

The Edit: Measuring New York’s growth with trash bagsThe Edit: Measuring New York’s growth with trash bags

‘Never bet against Tom Brady’: Bouchard has a date with stranger‘Never bet against Tom Brady’: Bouchard has a date with stranger

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Canada's Eugenie Bouchard during the Australian Open in Melbourne January 20, 2017. — Reuters picCanada's Eugenie Bouchard during the Australian Open in Melbourne January 20, 2017. — Reuters picWASHINGTON, Feb 7 — Canada's Eugenie Bouchard, ranked 45th in the WTA rankings after a third-round run at the Australian Open, has a date with a stranger after losing a Super Bowl bet.

The 22-year-old Montreal-born blonde learned the hard way Sunday never to bet against Tom Brady and the New England Patriots, who rallied from a 25-point deficit to defeat Atlanta 34-28 in overtime to claim the NFL crown.

With the Falcons comfortably ahead 21-0 after running back an intercepted Brady pass for a touchdown, Bouchard was confident enough in Atlanta to start sending Twitter messages predicting victory.

“I knew Atlanta would win btw,” she tweeted, later adding, “Just predicted the future.”

So that prompted TW1, a Twitter identity sporting a photo of a man in a Cleveland Cavaliers NBA jersey, to tweet Bouchard with a longshot bid of his own.

“if patriots win we go on a date?” came the pitch.

“Sure,” Bouchard replied, although she shot down a second such suitor with merely “C'mon...”

As the Patriots made their successful second-half comeback, Bouchard was asked by another tweeter: “are you getting nervous?!? Lol.”

“Umm...kinda...,” she replied, adding later, “So...where do you live?”

When the Patriots won the game, and their fifth title with Brady as quarterback, Bouchard could only manage letters: “Omfg.”

“Lesson learned,” Bouchard followed with later. “Never bet against Tom Brady.”

Yesterday, she tweeted a photo with the message: “Omg... last night really happened.”

Realising she had become a big deal in the Twitter-verse, Bouchard made it clear she would pay off and reward a date dreamer with an unlikely dream date.

“Lol it made a Twitter moment,” she tweeted yesterday. “And I will do it, I stay true to my word.” — AFP

MORE ON MMOTV

Premier League Channel

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline