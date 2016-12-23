Last updated Friday, December 23, 2016 1:35 pm GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 32°C, Mostly Cloudy

Sports

Boro’s Fischer out for three weeks with knee injury

Friday December 23, 2016
09:50 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Tasty Thai wedding shoot goes viralThe Edit: Tasty Thai wedding shoot goes viral

Al-Madinah confident varsity will stay open after meeting ministryAl-Madinah confident varsity will stay open after meeting ministry

The Edit: Bjork hits out at ‘sexist’ music criticsThe Edit: Bjork hits out at ‘sexist’ music critics

The Edit: Pitt slams Jolie for risking kids’ privacyThe Edit: Pitt slams Jolie for risking kids’ privacy

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Middlesbrough’s Viktor Fischer goes off to receive treatment after sustaining a injury during the match against Swansea City at The Riverside December 17, 2016. — Reuters picMiddlesbrough’s Viktor Fischer goes off to receive treatment after sustaining a injury during the match against Swansea City at The Riverside December 17, 2016. — Reuters picLONDON, Dec 23 — Middlesbrough winger Viktor Fischer will be out for up to three weeks after picking up a knee injury in last weekend’s 3-0 Premier League victory over Swansea City, manager Aitor Karanka said yesterday.

The 22-year-old Danish international was replaced by Stewart Downing 11 minutes into the game.

“He’s going to be out for another two or three weeks at least,” Karanka told the club website.

“He’s a good lad and an important player in the changing room. We have to keep supporting him as he is a player who was taking his chance.”

Middlesbrough, 14th in the table, visit 16th-placed Burnley on Wednesday and Manchester United on December 31. — Reuters

MORE ON MMOTV

Premier League Channel

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline