Boro’s Fischer out for three weeks with knee injury

Middlesbrough’s Viktor Fischer goes off to receive treatment after sustaining a injury during the match against Swansea City at The Riverside December 17, 2016. — Reuters picLONDON, Dec 23 — Middlesbrough winger Viktor Fischer will be out for up to three weeks after picking up a knee injury in last weekend’s 3-0 Premier League victory over Swansea City, manager Aitor Karanka said yesterday.

The 22-year-old Danish international was replaced by Stewart Downing 11 minutes into the game.

“He’s going to be out for another two or three weeks at least,” Karanka told the club website.

“He’s a good lad and an important player in the changing room. We have to keep supporting him as he is a player who was taking his chance.”

Middlesbrough, 14th in the table, visit 16th-placed Burnley on Wednesday and Manchester United on December 31. — Reuters