Boro agree deal for Hammers keeper Randolph

LONDON, July 22 ― Middlesbrough agreed a deal yesterday to sign West Ham's Republic of Ireland international goalkeeper Darren Randolph as the north-east club look to return to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

The 30-year-old Randolph, capped 21 times, has made almost 350 career appearances since making his debut for Charlton Athletic in the Premier League 10 years ago.

“Randolph looks set to be the sixth new face to be added to Garry Monk's squad this summer. He will follow Jonny Howson, Cyrus Christie, Martin Braithwaite, Connor Roberts (loan), and Britt Assombalonga into the club,” said a Boro statement. ― AFP